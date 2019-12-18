Print Edition Replica

Advertisement
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Enough power supply in Bohol assured for Christmas
Bohol will have enough power supply for the Christmas season, except for circumstances beyond the control of the power distribution…
Bohol bank deposits hit record P50 billion
By: Bingo P. Dejaresco III The total bank deposits in Bohol hit a record P50-billion this year, representing a huge…
‘Tabang Mindanao’ cash, relief goods from Bohol delivered
Cash assistance and relief goods from Bohol have been delivered to the Archdiocese of Davao which has opened its relief…
Jagna councilor files complaints vs colleague who ‘punched,’ ‘berated’ him
A municipal councilor who lost his temper and physically and verbally assaulted his fellow councilor is now facing criminal and…
Tagbilaran faces serious garbage crisis as dumpsite closed
An estimated 40 tons of garbage generated daily by over 25,000 households and hundreds of business establishments and institutions in Tagbilaran…
Aris files bill establishing heart centers in Bohol, Davao
More health services at lesser expenses. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of the 2nd District said this was foremost in his mind…
