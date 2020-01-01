Print Edition Replica

Advertisement
New Tagbilaran disaster ops center to rise soon
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Tagbilaran City is taking disaster risk reduction…
Bohol alarmed anew on lack of in-island power source
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Boholanos will start the coming new year…
Enough power supply in Bohol assured for Christmas
Bohol will have enough power supply for the Christmas season, except for circumstances beyond the control of the power distribution…
Bohol bank deposits hit record P50 billion
By: Bingo P. Dejaresco III The total bank deposits in Bohol hit a record P50-billion this year, representing a huge…
‘Tabang Mindanao’ cash, relief goods from Bohol delivered
Cash assistance and relief goods from Bohol have been delivered to the Archdiocese of Davao which has opened its relief…
Jagna councilor files complaints vs colleague who ‘punched,’ ‘berated’ him
A municipal councilor who lost his temper and physically and verbally assaulted his fellow councilor is now facing criminal and…
