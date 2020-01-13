Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
open menu
Search
Search
Back
The Bohol Chronicle
News
open menu
Top Story
Agriculture
Business
Law and Crime
Policy & Dev’t
Politics
Awards
Tragedy
Commentary
open menu
Editorial
Opinion
Features
open menu
Lifestyle
Infographics
Billboard
Nation
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Wednesday's Newspaper
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Wednesday's Newspaper
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
DPWH-DOT-DTI pool funds for Ubay-San Miguel road concreting
A major portion of the around 15-kilometer Gabi (Ubay) to San Miguel road will be concrete-paved within the year. Rep.…
Construction of P2.3B Gallares Medical Center in Cortes starts this year
Construction of the multi-billion modern Gov. Celestino Gallares Medical Center will push through, and it will commence this year. This…
PCA boosts coconut replanting drive in Bohol
For all the years that Boholanos have been wantonly cutting coconut trees for lumber, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is…
Capitol-Lila showdown seen over controversial whale shark feeding
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. A showdown between officials of the Capitol…
Alicia trail now internationally rated
NOTE: This story was first published on The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Expect to be running, umm scampering along…
Capitol prepares for Ubi fest next month
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through…
Be First to Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Be First to Comment