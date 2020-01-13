Print Edition Replica

DPWH-DOT-DTI pool funds for Ubay-San Miguel road concreting

A major portion of the around 15-kilometer Gabi (Ubay) to San Miguel road will be concrete-paved within the year. Rep.…

Construction of P2.3B Gallares Medical Center in Cortes starts this year

Construction of the multi-billion modern Gov. Celestino Gallares Medical Center will push through, and it will commence this year. This…

PCA boosts coconut replanting drive in Bohol

For all the years that Boholanos have been wantonly cutting coconut trees for lumber, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is…

Capitol-Lila showdown seen over controversial whale shark feeding

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. A showdown between officials of the Capitol…

Alicia trail now internationally rated

NOTE: This story was first published on The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Expect to be running, umm scampering along…

Capitol prepares for Ubi fest next month

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through…

