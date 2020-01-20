Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
open menu
Search
Search
Back
The Bohol Chronicle
News
open menu
Top Story
Agriculture
Business
Law and Crime
Policy & Dev’t
Politics
Awards
Tragedy
Commentary
open menu
Editorial
Opinion
Features
open menu
Lifestyle
Infographics
Billboard
Nation
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Agri Sec. Dar to grace Bohol’s 20th Ubi Festival
Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William D. Dar will grace the opening of the 20th Ubi Festival in Bohol slated…
5 Bohol islands to get electricity
Five islands in Bohol’s 2nd District stand to be energized within the year. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said the National…
‘Tabang Taal’ raises fund for homeless
With thousands of residents in nearby Taal Volcano still homeless, kind-hearted Boholanos are united in sending their assistance. “Tabang Taal”,…
Boholano named grand champ in Cebu Pop Festival
Boholano composer and singer Joseph Gara was declared grand champion in the Cebu Popular Music Festival 2020 held at the…
PhilRice eyes Bohol station
The recent launching of Advanced Rice Technology (ART) Program of the provincial government hatched the idea of bringing the Philippine…
Capitol launches Advanced Rice Technology
Climate change, which has the water supply problem in tow, is the biggest challenge that Bohol farmers face today. This…
Be First to Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Be First to Comment