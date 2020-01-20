Print Edition Replica

Agri Sec. Dar to grace Bohol’s 20th Ubi Festival

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William D. Dar will grace the opening of the 20th Ubi Festival in Bohol slated…

5 Bohol islands to get electricity

Five islands in Bohol’s 2nd District stand to be energized within the year. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said the National…

‘Tabang Taal’ raises fund for homeless

With thousands of residents in nearby Taal Volcano still homeless, kind-hearted Boholanos are united in sending their assistance. “Tabang Taal”,…

Boholano named grand champ in Cebu Pop Festival

Boholano composer and singer Joseph Gara was declared grand champion in the Cebu Popular Music Festival 2020 held at the…

PhilRice eyes Bohol station

The recent launching of Advanced Rice Technology (ART) Program of the provincial government hatched the idea of bringing the Philippine…

Capitol launches Advanced Rice Technology

Climate change, which has the water supply problem in tow, is the biggest challenge that Bohol farmers face today. This…

