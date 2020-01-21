Print Edition Replica

Anda PNP scores highest crime solution efficiency at 87%

The municipality of Anda got the highest rating in crime solution efficiency (CSE) with a score of 87%, according to…

Bohol to get P240-million hall of justice

Bohol has the biggest allocation at P240 million among the sites in the country where new halls of justice will…

Agri Sec. Dar to grace Bohol’s 20th Ubi Festival

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William D. Dar will grace the opening of the 20th Ubi Festival in Bohol slated…

5 Bohol islands to get electricity

Five islands in Bohol’s 2nd District stand to be energized within the year. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said the National…

‘Tabang Taal’ raises fund for homeless

With thousands of residents in nearby Taal Volcano still homeless, kind-hearted Boholanos are united in sending their assistance. “Tabang Taal”,…

Boholano named grand champ in Cebu Pop Festival

Boholano composer and singer Joseph Gara was declared grand champion in the Cebu Popular Music Festival 2020 held at the…

