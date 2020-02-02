‘No need to panic’; tourist arrivals down











The public is called not to panic despite the global warning by the World Health Organization declaring Coronavirus a “global emergency.”

The warning was issued following the shortage of masks in the city due to the panicky public after hearing of the said virus coming from China.

As health authorities confirmed one case of novel coronavirus in Bohol, the provincial government urged the key players of tourism and the health sector to act now in establishing a database of all tourists.

Because of the WHO declaration, the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, China has sparked fear and enxiety around the world despite the virus’ low fatality rate as some health authorities said Coronavirus is “less dangerous than the flu.”

The spread of the virus to 23 countries has caused “spread of fear.”

Meanwhile, tourists’ arrivals started to reduce by at least 5 to per cent starting last week following the cancellation of the chartered flights from Cundu, China to the Bohol Panglao International AIrport (PBIA) starting last Monday.

Likewise, Hennan Resort, the biggest resort in the province has yielded some 40 percent reduction in arrivals as majority of their clientele are Chinese nationals. This is also true to Be Grand, the second biggest resort here. Both resorts have the Chinese market as their biggest bulk of arrivals.

High end resort like South Palms, Eskaya, Amorita, Amarela and Bellevue Resort likewise registered cancellation of bookings but to a minimal percentage of five percent only] considering that these resorts are not the favorite destinations of Chinese.

Top provincial officials want “all visitors coming from China be put on a monitoring list to ensure the safety of all, most of all, any possible infected persons”.

For his part, elected governor Arthur Yap said that “we cannot ban anyone for now but we must, at least, monitor all arrivals coming from China”.

“We must know where they came from in the last 24 days but build the database by taking pictures of the passports,” Yap said as he urged the health authorities to act now by calling an emergency meeting with the Bohol Association of Hotels Resorts and Restaurants (BAHRR).

“Distribute forms to incoming passengers in airports and ports with question if they came from China or other countries (listed too) with confirmed nCov cases, date of arrival in the Philippines and number of days and name of hotel where they’re staying in Bohol,” Yap suggested.

Yap also want the hotels to actively engage in monitoring the guests who come to Bohol.

“We will alert the hotels and get their help to monitor these guests. We have also requested additional health workers from the region to monitor our ports,” Yap said.

NO WORRIES

Provincial Tourism Council Chair Lucas Nunag, for his part, Bohol tourism is resilient enough to surpass the challenge brought about by the coronavirus scare just like in 2013 when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the province and Supertyphoon Yolanda that hit Leyte affected the power supply here, and in 2017 at the height of the Abu Sayyaf infiltration.

Nunag noted that “last year, Chinese tourists coming to Bohol reached 315,735 which is one half of the foreign arrivals or above 22 percent of our total arrivals in Bohol of 1.4 million in 2019”.

If such 22 percent would be out such when there would be zero arrival of Chinese tourists at this season, Bohol tourism would still survive as it would soon be summertime when domestic tourists would be coming.

Nunag added that it has been the trend that domestic tourist arrivals would hit the peak during summertime.

PREPARED

In his report to the Technical Working Group last Friday, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Cesar Tomas Lopez said that in response to the coronavirus scare, Bohol has created a TWG with multisectoral or multi-agency membership and an incident management team comprising the PHO technical staff with DOH-Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU).

The incident management team is coordinating with the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

Bohol also focuses on all ports of entry and established a reporting system for symptomatic cases by hotels, resorts and pension houses using the hotline of Tarsier 117.

There is also inbound monitoring at the airport- -with thermal scanner and the Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) personnel in place; and at seaports for reporting of symptomatic cases to PPA or BoQ authorities.

The DOH has also provided the so-called “Decision Tool” which serves as guide to determine who would be classified as persons under investigation (PUI) and who would be persons under monitoring and what action to be taken.

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City and the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay have isolation units for contagious diseases such as infection of coronavirus.

The protocol being followed is to monitor persons who came from Hubei province and for history of contact with patients positive for corona infection; and be subjected to compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

The surveillance system implemented by the RESU or the PESU (provincial) and the incident management team is already in place.

It is advised to bring patients to GCGMH, Del Valle Hospital in Ubay and DOH-accredited isolation unit in qualified private hospitals.

Lopez said that the hospitals are ready, considering that isolation units with standard protocol have been in place since the SARS outbreak several years ago; trained staff are ready; and that this is just a reactivation of the established network and putting it on heightened alert.

The PHO is also conducting extensive information-education-communication (IEC) drive at purok/barangay level, and to all stakeholders.

For his part, DOH-7 Development Management Officer Niel John Oclarit advised the public to stay healthy through proper nutrition and enough rest; stay away from crowded places if not feeling well; practice at all times proper handwashing and coughing etiquette; seek early consultations if experiencing any symptom like fever, cough and colds; refrain from sharing unverified information that may cause undue panic and concern.

He said airline companies implement disinfection measures, are given reminders on precautionary/preventive and control measures while on board, provide logistical support like masks, in coordination with BoQ and airport authorities on possible suspected cases.

In airports and seaports, the BoQ and PPA implement the following: health card declaration, thermal/temperature surveillance, logistical support (masks, thermal guns), health assessment for tourists with history of travel from China, reiteration of precautionary measure, information and education campaigns, coordination with RESU for possible suspected cases.

At hotels, resorts and stay-in establishments, the following are implemented: client screening/temperature surveillance upon entry as to establishment, logistical support (masks), health assessment for clients with history of travel from China, provision of holding area/isolation rooms for possible suspected cases, daily surveillance for persons for monitoring, coordination with LGUs for possible suspected cases, reiteration of precautionary measures, information and education campaign, and no disclosure of suspected cases.

At health facilities like public and private clinics, rural health units, and district hospitals, the following are implemented: client screening/temperature surveillance upon, logistical support (masks, PPEs), provision of holding area for possible suspected cases, coordination with RESU for possible suspected cases, reiteration of precautionary measures, information and education campaign, and no disclosure of suspected cases.

Every LGU establishes incident management team, strengthens disaster risk reduction management in health (DRRMH) preparedness and response, and reviews and revisits RA 11332 or the Law on Notifiable Diseases.

The LGUs shall also reactivate and strengthen local provincial/city/municipal epidemiology surveillance unit, designate surveillance officer from organic personnel, establish a system to identify, screen and facilitate persons suspected to be infected; and in coordination with DOH, implement measures to prevent and/or minimize entry/exposure of suspected cases, prevent and/or minimize local spread through screening possible patients and contact tracing, prevent and/or minimize morbidity and mortality through effective clinical management by capacitating healthcare facilities, government practitioners and health care workers, and should follow case referral flow and protocols.

The LGUs should also conduct information dissemination to the public on the virus and its prevention, control and management to promote positive health behaviour and address public fear and anxiety through the IEC and risk communication, provide isolation rooms for all LGU-run health facilities, and provide necessary funding for instituting appropriate measures.

The LGUs should also procure necessary logistics for precautionary measures such as masks and PPEs, issue press releases to avoid panic but no disclosure of possible suspected cases, and coordinate with all concerned stakeholders for appropriate measures, provide steps to undertake once a suspected case (persons under investigation/persons for monitoring) is reported, and shall have the final decision on disposition of suspected cases and laboratory sampling.