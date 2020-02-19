Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
open menu
Search
Search
Back
The Bohol Chronicle
News
open menu
Top Story
Agriculture
Business
Law and Crime
Policy & Dev’t
Politics
Awards
Tragedy
Commentary
open menu
Editorial
Opinion
Features
open menu
Lifestyle
Infographics
Billboard
Nation
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Wednesday's Newspaper
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Wednesday's Newspaper
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Bohol transport group to stop colorum ops
Legitimate tourist transport operators in Bohol formed a confederation that would fortify the fight against colorum vehicles through improved services.…
Redeploy troops to Bohol, Aris asks DND Sec
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District has…
Zero COVID-19 PUIs in Bohol
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. There is no Boholano case of coronavirus disease 2019…
Organizers eye bigger, grander Sandugo Festival
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Envisioning to enhance this year’s Sandugo celebration…
No rush to buy 14 vehicles —Capitol
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan may defer the purchase of new vehicles, in consideration of the issues besetting the province now—the novel…
Tourist arrivals down by 40%
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Barely two weeks after the Coronavirus scare…
Be First to Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Be First to Comment