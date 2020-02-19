Print Edition Replica

Topic |  
Wednesday's Newspaper
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Print Edition Replica

Topic |  
Wednesday's Newspaper
 ADVERTISEMENT 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol transport group to stop colorum ops

Legitimate tourist transport operators in Bohol formed a confederation that would fortify the fight against colorum vehicles through improved services.…

Redeploy troops to Bohol, Aris asks DND Sec

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District has…

Zero COVID-19 PUIs in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. There is no Boholano case of coronavirus disease 2019…

Organizers eye bigger, grander Sandugo Festival

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Envisioning to enhance this year’s Sandugo celebration…

No rush to buy 14 vehicles —Capitol

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan may defer the purchase of new vehicles, in consideration of the issues besetting the province now—the novel…

Tourist arrivals down by 40%

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Barely two weeks after the Coronavirus scare…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply