Print Edition Replica

The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
The Bohol Chronicle
Bohol stands pat on pork ban from Mindanao
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. Bohol stands pat on the ban of…
Capitol allots P1 million for water services for each of Bohol’s 47 towns
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Aid for local waterworks service at P1…
DENR to lift titling ban in Panglao Island
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources…
Mango fruit tree rehab projects launched in Bohol
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. In an effort to rehabilitate the already…
Bohol transport group to stop colorum ops
Legitimate tourist transport operators in Bohol formed a confederation that would fortify the fight against colorum vehicles through improved services.…
Redeploy troops to Bohol, Aris asks DND Sec
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District has…
