Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
open menu
Search
Search
Back
The Bohol Chronicle
News
open menu
Top Story
Agriculture
Business
Law and Crime
Policy & Dev’t
Politics
Awards
Tragedy
Commentary
open menu
Editorial
Opinion
Features
open menu
Lifestyle
Infographics
Billboard
Nation
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
21 mins ago
21 mins ago
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Mayors call a stop to billions-worth irrigation in Bohol
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The majority of the town mayors in…
Drug charges vs Borja dismissed
Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…
Bohol on full alert after Bilar clash
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. The New People’s Army (NPA) has long…
Bohol’s P240-M Hall of Justice to rise atop Banat-i hill
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Atop the Banat-i Hill overlooking the provincial…
Bohol stands pat on pork ban from Mindanao
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. Bohol stands pat on the ban of…
Capitol allots P1 million for water services for each of Bohol’s 47 towns
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Aid for local waterworks service at P1…
Be First to Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Be First to Comment