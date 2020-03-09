Print Edition Replica

Mayors call a stop to billions-worth irrigation in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The majority of the town mayors in…

Drug charges vs Borja dismissed

Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…

Bohol on full alert after Bilar clash

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. The New People’s Army (NPA) has long…

Bohol’s P240-M Hall of Justice to rise atop Banat-i hill

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Atop the Banat-i Hill overlooking the provincial…

Bohol stands pat on pork ban from Mindanao

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. Bohol stands pat on the ban of…

Capitol allots P1 million for water services for each of Bohol’s 47 towns

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Aid for local waterworks service at P1…

