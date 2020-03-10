Print Edition Replica

Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
2020-03-10
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Baclayon regulates whale shark interaction, bans feeding
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Bayan in Baclayon has finally…
House panel OKs opening of “Pisay” campus in Ubay
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Central Visayas may have a second campus…
Mayors call a stop to billions-worth irrigation in Bohol
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The majority of the town mayors in…
Drug charges vs Borja dismissed
Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…
Bohol on full alert after Bilar clash
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. The New People’s Army (NPA) has long…
Bohol’s P240-M Hall of Justice to rise atop Banat-i hill
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Atop the Banat-i Hill overlooking the provincial…
