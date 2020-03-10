Print Edition Replica

Baclayon regulates whale shark interaction, bans feeding

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Bayan in Baclayon has finally…

House panel OKs opening of “Pisay” campus in Ubay

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Central Visayas may have a second campus…

Mayors call a stop to billions-worth irrigation in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The majority of the town mayors in…

Drug charges vs Borja dismissed

Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…

Bohol on full alert after Bilar clash

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Wednesday print edition. The New People’s Army (NPA) has long…

Bohol’s P240-M Hall of Justice to rise atop Banat-i hill

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Atop the Banat-i Hill overlooking the provincial…

