Print Edition Replica

March 16, 2020
SP asks for more dialysis centers in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan urged the Office of…

Masses at Cathedral now 30 minutes long amid COVID scare

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Starting today,  Holy Masses at the St.…

Tagbilaran revenues triple; SM coming in: Baba

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Tagbilaran City continues to soar in economic…

Baclayon regulates whale shark interaction, bans feeding

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Bayan in Baclayon has finally…

House panel OKs opening of “Pisay” campus in Ubay

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Central Visayas may have a second campus…

‘Liquidate funds,’ Rep. Tutor urges barangay captains

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol’s 3rd district Congresswoman Kristine Alexie B.…

