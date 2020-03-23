Yap to order drugstores, banks to accept elderly’s proxy transaction’s amid curfew











Governor Arthur Yap called on pharmacies and banks to honor senior citizens’ transactions by proxy after the Capitol imposed a 24-hour curfew on those aged 65 and above, who have been identified to be more susceptible to severe complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Yap on Monday, two days after signing Executive Order (EO) 16 which bars senior citizens from leaving their homes, said that he will issue another order directing pharmacies to sell medicine to those bearing prescription of the elderly.

Some pharmacies only dispense prescription drugs to the owner of the prescription order presented, with most drugstores requiring proof of identification.

“Ato silang manduan. I will issue an order for the pharmacies to be flexible at this point in time,” said Yap in an interview during station dyRD top-rated “Inyong Alagad” program.

“We are under extreme situation mao na kinahanglan na ang tanan, mga pharmacy, ang bangko kinahanglan mo adjust pud sila,” he added.

For banks, Yap said that they may accept transactions made by a representative who has a valid Identification cards of the bank client and an authorization letter.

The governor also directed barangay officials should also assist the elderly with their transactions if they do not have anyone to buy medication or essential goods for them.

“Kung wa silay masugo sa ilang pamilya, pwede ang kapitan, pwede ang tanod. Or mag-assign ang kapitan na naay magsuroy sa barangay na mo dawat sa mga request sa atong mga senior citizen kung naa silay mga panginahanglan,” he said.

Yap believes that the measure can easily be implemented by village leaders.

“Mi tuo ka na kayang-kaya naman sa atong mga kapitan ug kagawad. It is a very simple organizational matter,” he added.

Yap signed EO 16 which imposes a 24-hour curfew for minors and those aged 65 and above on Saturday night almost immediately after Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Diño issued an advisory urging local government units to adopt orders to implement the measures.

Based on Yap’s EO, the curfew will be enforced by barangay officials and law enforcement agencies.

The order however exempts those with medical emergencies or are set to undergo routine medical procedure and youth medical volunteers.

“All persons who leave their households must present valid identification cards, indicating their date of birth, and employment identification,” Yap said in the EO.