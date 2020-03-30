Print Edition Replica

Bohol Chamber of Commerce pushes wage subsidy, waiving of bank interest

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry…

Bohol prepares for worst

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. In keeping Bohol Covid-free, Governor Art Yap…

DENR Bohol stops eco-tourism activities in 16 protected areas

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources…

Col. Cabal: anti-cybercrime group going after Bohol Monitor

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol’s police anti-cybercrime unit is challenged to…

Vessel to ferry stranded tourists from Bohol to Cebu

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Stranded foreign tourists who have confirmed bookings …

Probe sought on alleged Army “attack” at Tagbilaran police station

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. An investigation is being sought on an…

