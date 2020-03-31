Print Edition Replica

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

11 “sabungeros” in Bohol under tight watch amid COVID-19 fears

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Eleven individuals including a former town mayor…

‘Use your police,’ Col. Cabal tells LGUs running curfews

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Persons in authority who are finding it…

Bohol Chamber of Commerce pushes wage subsidy, waiving of bank interest

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry…

DENR Bohol stops eco-tourism activities in 16 protected areas

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources…

Col. Cabal: anti-cybercrime group going after Bohol Monitor

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol’s police anti-cybercrime unit is challenged to…

Vessel to ferry stranded tourists from Bohol to Cebu

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Stranded foreign tourists who have confirmed bookings …

