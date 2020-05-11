Print Edition Replica

Bohol launches P2-million cash-for-work program

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The provincial government launched a cash-for-work program…

Boholana nurse in US gets gold, diamond for COVID service

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholana nurse in the United States…

Rep.Tutor, Anda dads tap new water source

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Congresswoman Kristine Alexie and Anda officials led…

Bohol borders remain closed until May 31

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Not taking chances, Bohol continues to guard…

COVID-19 tests on 2 OFWs in Bohol inconclusive

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The initial test results of two Boholano…

SP grants extra power to Gov. Yap for COVID emergency

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Boholhas granted Governor…

