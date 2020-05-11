Print Edition Replica

Advertisement
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
Bohol launches P2-million cash-for-work program
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The provincial government launched a cash-for-work program…
Boholana nurse in US gets gold, diamond for COVID service
NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholana nurse in the United States…
Rep.Tutor, Anda dads tap new water source
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Congresswoman Kristine Alexie and Anda officials led…
Bohol borders remain closed until May 31
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Not taking chances, Bohol continues to guard…
COVID-19 tests on 2 OFWs in Bohol inconclusive
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The initial test results of two Boholano…
SP grants extra power to Gov. Yap for COVID emergency
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Boholhas granted Governor…
