Print Edition Replica

Topic |  
Sunday's Newspaper
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Print Edition Replica

Topic |  
Sunday's Newspaper
 ADVERTISEMENT 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Chatto pushes for CHED Bohol office

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The House of Representatives Committee on Higher…

44 Bohol towns complete SAP payouts

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Forty-four towns in Bohol have completed their…

P2M cash-for-work in Bohol now on 2nd wave

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Round 1 of the cash-for-work program benefited…

TBTK-CONBUSAC moved to July 2022

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The biggest reunion of Boholanos which was…

Bohol’s mobile market rakes in P2 million in sales

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The sum of P2,237,908 was the total…

COVID-19 testing lab needed in Bohol for faster results: Chatto

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. With the continued arrival of Overseas Filipino…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply