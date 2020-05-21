Probable COVID patient in Tagbilaran linked to corona-positive medtech in Cebu











The 17-year-old girl from Tubigon town who has been deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient was linked to the Boholana medical technologist who tested positive for the disease while in Cebu City.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19 related issues, confirmed on Thursday that the brother of the girl who is now admitted at the Ramiro Community Hospital in Tagbilaran City is the boyfriend of the medical technologist who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Kining pasyente dunay igsuon na lalaki na maoy uyab sa naa sa Sugbo na medtech,” Lopez said.

The health official however did not specify if both patients were in contact prior to the medical technologist’s trip to Cebu City.

The 17-year-old girl tested positive twice in a COVID-19 rapid antibody test but is still considered as a probable case pending the results of a polymerase chain reaction test which is deemed the “gold-standard” in coronavirus testing.

She was subjected to an antibody test as protocol for patients set to undergo surgery. She was initially brought to the hospital for stomach pain and was later found to have acute appendicitis prompting doctors to perform an appendectomy.

Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGHMH) chief of doctors Dr. Mutya Macuno earlier said that the medical technologist along with another health worker from the hospital arrived in Cebu City on May 10 to attend a training.

Both medical frontliners were tested for COVID-19 on May 13 and yielded positive results later in the same week. They are both asymptomatic and are quarantined in Cebu City.

According to Lopez, they made the connection between the medical technologist and the 17-year-old girl through contact tracing.

The heath official assured that they already completed their contact-tracing operations two days after the Ramiro Hospital announced the probable COVID-19 case.

Over 20 persons were identified as recent contacts of the girl including her parents, those who visited their home and health workers who attended to the patient at the Ramiro Hospital.

None of them were exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Lopez said.

“Gihimo na ang pag-pugong, ang pag-isolate nila. Gi implementar na tanang protocol sa pag pugong sa potential pagtakod sa uban. Sama sa akong giingon nahuman na namo og contact trace ang tanan na posibli na duna pakighalubilo sa maong suspetsadong pasyente na naa sa Ramiro,” he added.