Advertisement
The Bohol Chronicle
Reporting the truth since 1954
open menu
Search
Search
Back
The Bohol Chronicle
News
open menu
Top Story
Agriculture
Business
Law and Crime
Policy & Dev’t
Politics
Awards
Tragedy
Commentary
open menu
Editorial
Opinion
Features
open menu
Lifestyle
Infographics
Billboard
Nation
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Print Edition Replica
Topic |
Print Stories
Sunday's Newspaper
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH
P1.5 billion downloaded to start Gallares Hospital in Cortes
NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A substantial tranche of P1.566 billion has…
US-based Boholana nurse dies of Covid-19
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Together with her husband Elly, CrispinaTima-an Valle…
Cebu’s 2,264 COVID cases cause alarm in Bohol
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. With the start of arrival of stranded…
Chatto pushes for CHED Bohol office
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The House of Representatives Committee on Higher…
44 Bohol towns complete SAP payouts
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Forty-four towns in Bohol have completed their…
P2M cash-for-work in Bohol now on 2nd wave
NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Round 1 of the cash-for-work program benefited…
Be First to Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Be First to Comment