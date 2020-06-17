All 12 close contacts of Bohol’s lone COVID fatality test negative











All 12 of those deemed as close contacts of the province’s lone coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 fatality tested negative for the disease.

This was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by the office of Calape Mayor Nelson Yu.

Yu, in a separate statement, said the results were based on PCR tests done on the close contacts of an 89-year-old male resident of the town who tested positive for the disease on June 4.

“Mapasalamaton nga akong ipahibalo sa tanan nga nadawat na nato ang resulta sa PCR test sa atong gi quarantine nga mga close contacts niadtong gikataho nga nag positibo sa COVID 19 nga taga barangay Lawis ning atong lungsod sa Calape,” said Yu.

The mayor did not specify in his statement who were considered as close contacts of the COVID-19-stricken man but he noted in an earlier statement that these included the patient’s second wife and daughter who is a barangay councilor.

Municipal health workers and those who attended a novena at the barangay councilor’s house after the patient’s death were also considered as close contacts.

The 89-year-old man was already bedridden prior to his death and was no longer going out of his house before he was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City for respiratory problems on May 25.

He was tested for COVID-19 on May 26 and died at the hospital due to severe myocardial infarction or heart attack on the same day.

His test results which turned out positive were released on June 4.

Yu however assured that protocols were already observed even before the test results were released considering that their resident died as a SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) patient.

Those who were in contact with the patient in Calape were already placed under quarantine immediately after his death.