Gallares Medical Center to boost Bohol healthcare











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

“The landscape of health services in Bohol will be drastically transformed in the next few years,” Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno said during an online coordination meeting with Cong. Edgar Chatto on the Gallares Medical Center project in Cortes.

Macuno said the plan and design of the project is in its final stage and its requisite soil boring, soil probing, and environmental impact assessment complied with.

The specialized medical care center has initial funding of P1.4Billion secured by Chatto this year, which will be utilized towards the construction of the first phase of the project. Chatto had facilitated the approval of the project through then Sec. Ernie Pernia with funding through multi-year contractual authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arch. Cristopher Stonewall Espina reported this will cover the construction of the buildings for the Critical Care Unit and Inpatient Rooms.

The greatly envisioned hospital is expected to be highly modernized and will raise health care standard in region with its masterplan incorporating patient-centered care and safety, environment, health, urban wildlife habitat, and the new normal.

Macuno said the upgrading of the existing Gallares Hospital in Tagbilaran City will suffice while transitioning to specialized care in Cortes.

Chatto had wanted assurance that once the first phase of the multi-billion health care facility is completed, the facility will have been operational.

Macuno for her part expressed commitment that the Gallares team will have implementation in order for easier lobbying for succeeding funding for the project.

The Gallares Medical Center in Cortes is seen to provide comfortable medical care, vastly improving health services in Bohol.

