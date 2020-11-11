Albur mayor to file charges against predecessors for throwing away poultry farm closure order











Alburquerque Mayor Don Ritchie Buates is planning to file charges against two former chief executives of the town Efren Tungol and his son Elfren Charles after both allegedly ripped and threw away a closure order for their poultry dressing plant.

According to Buates, he will be consulting his legal counsel to determine what charges may be filed against the Tungols.

“File-an nako ni og kaso pero mangutana pa ko, mangayo pa ta’g guidance,” Buates said.

The incumbent mayor said that it was Efren who tore the closure order while it was his son who threw it away.

The Tungol’s poultry dressing plant was ordered closed on October 29 due to violations particularly against health and sanitary protocols and has since stopped operations.

The plant has long drawn criticism from the public including those living near the facility due to the foul smell it emits.

According to Elfren, they have already started to comply with the requirements set by the provincial government and health authorities.

He however accused the town’s local government unit led by Buates of delaying the issuance of a sanitary permit by imposing requirements not stipulated in the country’s sanitary code.

“Ni request mi og inspection pero silbi mura mi’g idugay-dugay to the point na mi-comply sa unang requirement unya gipangayuan na pud mi og lain,” Elfren said.

“Naay usa ka requirement na ilang gipangayo na wala sa sanitation code of the Philippines,” he added.

Buates meanwhile admitted that the LGU received the request for inspection from the Tungols but noted that it takes time to assemble the composite team which will carry out the procedures.

He said that the LGU would still await the go-signal of the Provincial Health Office, the lead agency which will oversee the inspection. (A. Doydora)