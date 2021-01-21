Capitol communications officer tests positive for COVID-19











A communications officer of the Provincial Government of Bohol has tested positive for COVID-19, said Bohol Inter-Agency spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Thursday.

The COVID-stricken individual who works under the Provincial Information and Media Relations (PRIMER) office is the sixth employee who works at the province’s seat of power to be infected in a span of less than 10 days.

Her positive COVID-19 test result was released on Wednesday night.

The PRIMER office inside the Capitol was locked down starting Thursday morning.

According to Lopez, the employee was a close contact of the three Provincial Health Office (PHO) personnel who had also contracted the disease.

“Kining taga PHO mao niy incharge sa data na kaning mga ereport nako so syempre maka-interact siya anang taga PRIMER kay mo report sila og pila kabuok nakarecover, pila kabuok ang kaso, ngana,” he said.

It was earlier announced by Lopez, who is also the assistant provincial health officer, that four personnel of the PHO had been infected.

One of the four PHO workers was determined to have been one of the close contacts of Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff member who tested positive on January 13.

The two COVID-infected individuals are relatives.

“Kining usa ka employee sa PHO, kapamilya sa original kadtong first na napositive sa staff ni Congressman Edgar, relatives mao wa gapugngi na matakdan,” Lopez said. (R. Tutas)