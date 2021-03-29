Chatto pushes for policies to keep air pollution low











On Thursday’s last session day before the Lenten Break in Congress, First District Representative Edgar Chatto, chair of the Committee on Climate Change called for amplification in policies in order to make good air quality become the “new normal”.

Chatto stressed on recommendations of experts to implement long-term changes in policy to ensure healthy, clean air.

Among these are promotion of bike lanes, improving public transport, promoting carpooling, and work from home programs.

They also suggested better urban planning in cities and regions to decrease crowd concentration and lessen transport demand in Metro Manila.

These were presented by Joel Michael Tugano and Engr. Paul Nathan Vallar, both from the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR) during the Forest Policy e-Talks webinar entitled “Impact of COVID-19 on air quality of Metro Manila,” of the Forestry Development Center – College of Forestry and Natural Resources (FDC-CFNR) that was held via Zoom.

The same study supported the claim that air pollution significantly decreased in Metro Manila during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). In the data gathering and monitoring conducted by EMB, based on the Air Quality Index (AQI), the air quality in Metro Manila scored from “Good” to “Fair” during ECQ.

They attributed the cleaner air to be largely due to the reduction of human activities, suspension of public transportation, and decreased number of vehicles on major roads since the said study also indicated that Metro Manila experienced an 86% reduction in vehicle volume during the ECQ.

According to their findings, the lesser number of cars on the road led to an emission estimate of as low as 32,000 particulates, as compared to the usual 241,000 particulates that the National Capital Region recorded in 2018.

Chatto emphasized the recommendation of experts, calling on the House to use the opportunities and lessons learned from the pandemic and amplify it through policies and infrastructure, active mobility and micro mobility, as well as investment in efficient and safe mass public transport.

He also reminded of oversight monitoring of existing laws such as the Clean Air Act (R.A. 8749) and the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (R.A. 9003) as well as the promotion of the shift to electric vehicles as well as the shift to alternative sources of electricity.

“During this Holy Week, as we reflect on our Lord’s ultimate sacrifice, let us also reflect on the ways that we are aiding and abetting the degradation of the environment that he has given to us to steward especially on the quality of the air he has freely given us to breathe in order to live in this planet called Earth. Let us all be part of solution and not part of its pollution,” Chatto concluded during privilege hour.