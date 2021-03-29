Yap says ‘no comment’ on allegations of intervening in critic’s case











Governor Art Yap refused to comment on allegations that he had a hand in the arrest of one of his most vocal critics, Manila-based businessman Willy Ramasola.

“I have no comment. I have no trolls,” Yap said in a virtual press briefing on March 26.

Ramasola who was arrested in Makati City on Thursday last week over a cyberlibel charge filed against him by the Holy Name University (HNU) found it dubious that his mugshots were posted on Facebook pages known to be supportive of Yap just “minutes” after these were taken.

“[My] mug shots appeared on the social media accounts of alleged trolls of the governor a few minutes after the PNP Makati City transmitted them to the PNP Tagbilaran City,” said Ramasola.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even the order for my arrest was posted in the wall in her Facebook account by a known troll of Yap days before it was released by the court,” he added.

Ramasola’s arrest also came a week after a graft and corruption complaint was filed against Yap for alleged anomalous transactions which were initially exposed by Ramasola through his Facebook page.

The complaint against Yap was lodged before the Office of the Ombudsman on March 17 by former Tagbilaran City mayor Dan Lim.

On March 18, Yap filed seven counts of cyberlibel against Ramasola for his Facebook posts.

“Sobra na ang “pagpanamastamas” sa akong ngalan, sa usa ka tawo nga nag-pangan na si Willy Ramasola. Dili nako ni siya kaila apan iyang gitunob-tunoban ang akong tawhanong katungod,” Yap said in a statement.

However, the Capitol has stressed that it had no involvement in Ramasola’s apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yap also clarified that the provincial government has no involvement in his case against Ramasola.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The provincial government is not participating in this case. My case against Willy Ramasola is my personal case,” he said.

The HNU cyberlibel case of Ramasola stemmed from his statements against the university’s Research Center, particularly for its 2019 pre-election survey.

The complaint deemed Ramasola’s Facebook post as “slanderous and malicious” as he described the 2019 Bohol Poll Pre-election survey as “bogus and copied from another survey group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The said survey showed Yap leading over former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr.

Ramasola is a known staunch ally of Evasco. (R. Tutas)