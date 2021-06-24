adplus-dvertising
'Pusher' falls in Cortes drug bust -

‘Pusher’ falls in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

‘Pusher’ falls in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

TEST

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO-7 chief: Capitol SUV’s use of another vehicle’s plate not justified, ‘tantamount to carnapping’

The Capitol’s use of a license plate that is registered to another vehicle, even during a legitimate government operation, is…

Alleged pusher falls in Cortes drug bust

iuluil

Crowding in PUVs in Bohol super spreader?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The unabated loading of passengers in public…

LTO’s ‘E-Patrol Mobile Service’ arrives in Dauis

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7’s “E-Patrol Mobile Service” which offers most of the agency’s services including a free theoretical…

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

Novavax Inc on Monday reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against…

Boholanos call for ‘freedom from the bondage of corruption’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A province-wide call to “freedom from the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply