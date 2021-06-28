Aquino legacy in Bohol: Panglao airport, Capitol building











The P7 billion Bohol Panglao International Airport and the new Provincial Capitol top the gigantic projects which would make Boholanos forever remember the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Former Gov. Edgar Chatto who served as chief executive of the province during the Aquino administration pointed 10 major development areas which were made possible because of the close linkage between Bohol and Malacañang during the six-year term of the Pres. PNoy.

Chatto said the final approval of the international airport seeking funding from the happened during the Aquino administration but was completed during the term of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte. He recalled that the additional budget for the second floor and an extension of the runway were done during the Duterte administration through the efforts of National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Ernesto Pernia, a Boholano.

The new Provincial Capitol is likewise a legacy left by Pres. Aquino including the Bohol National Museum at the old Provincial Capitol building in front of Plaza Rizal.

Rep. Chatto cited the other major projects done by the Aquino administration (2010-2016): (4) rehabilitation /reconstruction of damaged old churches, towers, heritage and culture treasures; (5) rehabilitation of damaged ports, seaports, roads and bridges; (6) rehabilitation reconstruction of local infrastructure damaged by the 2013 earthquake, including the city hall, municipal halls, barangay halls, public markets, health centers; (7) roads development including KALSADA program which was launched here; (8) rehabilitation/construction of school buildings and public infrastructures.

INT’L AIRPORT

The dream to have an international airport came along after six presidents working on the project during their respective terms.

Rep. Chatto said Pres. Cory Aquino administration has conceptualized the airport with the late Gov. ConstnacioTorralba who was the secretary of the Department of Transportation and Communication.

Former Pres. Fidel Ramos administration and that of former Pres. Joseph Estarada worked for the land consolidation, while it was former Pres. Gloria Arroyo who did the work for the NEDA board’s approval.

Chatto recalled that it was during Pres. PNoy’s term that the civil works started with JICA bidding and implementation while it was during the Duterte administration when the completion and inauguration of the project happened.