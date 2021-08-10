TaRSIER 117 HQ suspends ops after 4 personnel test positive for COVID-19











Operations of the TaRSIER 117’s headquarters in Tagbilaran City were suspended starting Tuesday after four personnel of the province’s emergency response unit tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, some 80 personnel including himself have been placed under quarantine after being identified as first-generation contacts of the COVID-19-stricken individuals.

The suspension will be lifted on August 20, 2021.

Damalerio said the office’s communications unit will continue operations to take calls and dispatch emergency responders from TARSIER 117’s substations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tanang emergency calls e-dispatch nato pero the rest of the operations suspended, ang substations ra ang ga operate,” he said.

TaRSIER 117 has six substations in Carmen, Jagna, Talibon, Ubay, Balilihan and Loon.

“Naka-coordinate na ta sa city, apil ang tanang municipal MDRRMOs na ilaha sa ang emergency response gawas og naay mo sud didto sa atong substations kay gapadayon man sila og operate,” he ssaid.

According to Damalerio, those who have tested positive have been quarantined at the province’s central isolation center.

Meanwhile, the quarantined first-generation contacts are set to undergo swab testing on Wednesday. (R. Tutas)