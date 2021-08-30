adplus-dvertising
Guv reaffirms Yap-Relampagos tandem for 2022; Padayon Bol-anon finalizing lineups

Governor Art Yap has reaffirmed that Vice Governor Rene Relampagos will still be his running mate in the 2022 elections while the rest of the administration’s slate is still being finalized.

“Sa pundok Padayon Bol-anon sa atong lalawigan magpabilin ang among tandem magpabilin ang tandem namo ni Vice Governor Rene Relampagos,” said Yap during the Capitol’s weekly online press briefing on Friday.

According to Yap, the Padayon Bol-anon coalition will field a complete slate during the 2022 polls.

The group’s lineups at the municipal level are still being finalized and will be announced soon.

“We are slowly receiving and finalizing ang atong lineups sa kada lungsod and at the proper time atong ipahibaw sa atong mga kaigsuonan apan ang Punok Padayon Bol-anon nagpadayon sa mga konsultasyon sa atong mga local district and municipal chairmen,” said Yap.

The list of all candidates for the 2022 elections will be finalized following the filing of certificates of candidacy from October 1 to October 8, 2021.

So far, the opposition coalition which was dubbed Pundok Tinuod Bol-anon in the last elections has yet to announce its standard bearer.

Among probable candidates for governor are last-term Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado and former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr., who lost to Yap by a slim margin in the 2019 gubernatorial poll.

Opposition Provincial Board Member Dionision Victor Balite announced his candidacy for vice governor in February but has since kept mum if he was pushing through with his bid.

