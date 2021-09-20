Bohol businessmen’s group conducts vaccination











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bohol Wisdom School, and the Provincial Health Office, initiated a vaccination project last Friday at the Bohol Wisdom School.

The whole day vaccination catered mostly to individuals who are not yet on the priority list of DOH’s vaccination program, as of now. The people who got the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were mostly workers of the Chamber members and ex-pats from different parts of the province.

This initiative is part of the Bohol Chamber’s vaccination program “Chamber Vacs”, to complement the government’s vaccination program and advocacy. “

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chamber Vacs” program of the businessmen’s group included an airathon conducted over station dyRD anchored by BCCI trustee Dominic Butalid and BCCI Vice Pres Al Uy, chairman of the vaccination campaign.

Uy said the Astra Zeneca vaccine is available for the whole month of September, at P900 per dose or P1800 per person. For those who are interested please contact Bohol Chamber 0939-9023445 and 0956-7330469 and look for Rolaine Uy.