8 Boholanos pass physician licensure exam











At least five Boholanos passed the September 2021 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) administered earlier this month month, according to a partial list obtained by the Chronicle.

The five passers who trace their roots to Bohol were among the 1,084 medical school graduates who passed the exams.

The new Boholano doctors are Monique Torralba Bullecer, Gisette Maurie Penales Dayan, Ina Leaux Magbanua, Jeremy Patrick Estrada, Shaira Lyn P. Cagulada, Ryan Bual, Marianne Angalot Laganson, and Olana Nazareno Vaño.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 1,546 individuals took the PLE.

Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto from West Visayas State University – La Paz and Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus from Cebu Institute of Medicine were tied in the first spot with a rating of 87.83 percent.

The aspiring physicians took the exams in various centers in the cities Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga.

The PLE in Manila was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions as recommended by the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). Exams in Tuguegarao City were also postponed due to Typhoon Kiko.

The PLE was administered by the Board of Medicine including Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, chairman; Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Rafael R. Castillo, Dr. Raquel S. Sayo and Dr. Martha O. Nucum, members.