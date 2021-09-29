adplus-dvertising
New Zealander perishes in Jagna road mishap

New Zealander perishes in Jagna road mishap

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

New Zealander perishes in Jagna road mishap

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 57-year-old New Zealander died following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national highway in Jagna town.

Staff Sgt. Susana Ternate of the Jagna Police Station said New Zealand national Dennis Johnston who was driving one of the motorcycles died on the spot after the collision on Friday last week.

She added that Regemer Amba of Valencia who was driving the other motorcycle was placed under hospital arrest after sustaining an arm injury.

According to Ternate, witnesses noted that Amba was travelling at high speed and almost rammed a van before slamming into Johnston.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Amba allegedly swerved into the opposite lane leading to the collision.

“Nagtagbo. Kadtong foreigner padung sa Poblacion aring Jagna gikan sa Garcia unya kaning usa ni sugat unya kusog kuno kaayog padagan mura og nakainom matud pa nila,” said Ternate.   

The remains of Johnston, who was living in Garcia Hernandez, were turned over to his family in the town.

Meanwhile, Amba who remained confined at the Teodoro Gallagar Memorial Hospital in Jagna was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide on Tuesday. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3 women hurt after two cars collide in Dimiao

Three women landed in the hospital after suffering injuries during a head-on collision between two cars in Dimiao town on…

Boholana cargo vessel crew member dies in Ormoc sea mishap

A woman who was a native of Bohol died while 15 other crew members were rescued after a cargo vessel…

2 persons die in four-vehicle collision in Albur

Two persons died and two others were injured when four vehicles collided along a national road in Alburqurquerque town on…

Pedestrian dies after hit by LGU rescue vehicle in Talibon

A 28-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by an emergency vehicle of the Talibon local government unit while he…

Man dies in Anda vehicular accident

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a tree in Anda town. Staff Sgt. Teofilo Barrete…

6 hurt in three-way vehicular collision in Sikatuna

Six persons were hospitalized following a three-way vehicular collision along a national road in Sikatuna town on Tuesday morning. Staff…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply