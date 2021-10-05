Gallares Hospital in Cortes to start phase 2 in January











With construction of phase 1 of the Cortes campus of Gallares hospital underway, phase 2 is expected to commence in January.

This was the update during coordination meeting and site inspection of Cong. Edgar Chatto, Gallares chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno and the visiting Department of Health (DOH) Health Facilities and Infrastructure Development Program (HFEP) team led by Director Leonita Gorgolon on Friday morning.

Phase 1 of the trailblazing project, one of the biggest investments of National Government for hospitals, is set to be completed and operational by the end of next year.

The Project Management Team led by Engr. William Icaranom reported almost 20% completion as of end of September.

Additional manpower, extension of work hours, and augmentation of materials delivery were discussed during the meeting after the site inspection.

A multi-sectoral project management team, as suggested by Chatto, is set to convene to ensure that targets are met on time.

On this meeting, DPWH First District Engineer Godofredo Laga and BOHECO’s Engr. Danilo Quidlat were present for initial discussions on external requirements of the project such as waste sewerage and power requirements.

Chatto emphasized the need to coordinate with relevant agencies, including the Provincial Government and LGU Cortes represented in the meeting by Mayor Iven alum, while construction is ongoing to ensure that actions are harmonized towards the full operation of the hospital.

DOH HFEP engineers accompanied Gorgolon during this visit to monitor progress of phase 1 which includes buildings for emergency and trauma department, bio containment unit and diagnostic centers, and the mechanical building.

Gorgolon reiterated the immensity of the P3B project which commitment is a state of the art multi-specialty hospital complex in the province.

This was Chatto’s vision as then governor to enhance health care in the province complementing continued modernization of district hospitals by the Provincial Government under the current leadership of Gov. Art Yap and Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos.

DOH and HFEP are monitoring projects both at the Cortes and Tagbilaran sites.

Gorgolon proceeded to inspect upcoming dialysis center in Tubigon, an extension of the Gallares Dialysis Center, an initiative of Chatto to ease congestion and aid dialysis patients in the area.

Mayor William Jao said the facility adjacent to Tubigon Hospital is undergoing renovation and will accommodate an initial 10 dialysis seats.