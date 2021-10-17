Gov. Yap files inciting to sedition complaint vs. DYRD, BC chair amid criticism











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Embattled Bohol Governor Art Yap has personally filed before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office an inciting to sedition complaint against the chairman of The Bohol Chronicle and station DYRD and two of the chief executive’s critics.

Gov. Art Yap dragged Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp. Chairman Peter Dejaresco into his running legal battle with Emmanuel “Willy” Ramasola, his number one critic in the social media and with former Mayor Dan Lim who filed plunder complaint early this year against him at the Office of the Omdbudsman.

The governor alleged the three to connived in a bid to destroy his goverrnance in the province.

BUSY WORKING ON SEDITION CASE?. This foto taken by a Boholano OFW on board the same plane which Gov. Art Yap boarded for Manila on Sept. 22, 2021 got viral as netizens joined OFW Pablito Torreo who were all praises in his post in the social media after he saw the governor working even on board the plane. This foto was taken two days or a day before he filed his complaint on inciting to sedition at the Makati Prosecutors Office. If you focus on the voluminous documents he is reviewing while on board the plane, it looks identical with the thick complaint-affidavit he filed against Bohol Chronicle chair Peter Dejaresco, former Mayor Dan Lim and businessman Willy Ramasola.

In his weekly press conference, Gov Yap alleged that “fake news is being picked up by the twin media enterprise.”

In a separate interview over station DYTR Thursday noon, Yap started answering questions by saying “likayan nato ang legal definition and technical terms sa inciting to sedition” when he was asked by anchorman Dave Albarado on “why sedition?”

Cited as jurisprudence was a 70-year old “sedition” case that does not necessarily find bearing in the individual freedom-oriented 1987 Constitution often called “The Freedom Constitution”. It was formulated after the People Power deposed the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986 after years of repression and abuse.

However, during the same radio interview he later said sedition is “like a situation, gubot sa katilingban.”

The current hardships of Boholanos today are direct results of the punishment stemming out of Covid 19 and government policies resulting therefrom (like lockdowns, restrictions, etc.) and the REPA case.

The governor admitted that at hand some P18-Billion in economic losses (jobs and businesses) just in tourism alone (excluding agriculture and others) – (inclusive of a staggering 200,000 job losses) and (estimated) almost P1Billion for the REPA Scam case or conservatively P1-Billion, total, has been inflicted on the Bohol populace.

In a United Nations survey (which was printed by the Inquirer) recently, the province of Bohol was one of the worst-hit in the Philippines among the provinces surveyed.

“It is not important in a crime nga magka rebellion.”, the Governor opined.

Yap who is still on his 2.5 years as governor explained his move in filing the charges saying “kay dili sila mohonong” (they will not stop) attacking him. He was referring to the three respondents and perhaps a faint reference-warning to other critics to lay off citing failures of the government.

He continued saying that if “pasagdan sila, ang katilingban ta dili na morispito” (if left unstopped, the community might not respect me).

The governor also speculated that as a result of this campaign criticizing him, “posibli masuko ang katawhan ug maghimo ug dili maayong lakang batok kanako ug sa provincial government” (possible that people will make moves against me and the provincial government).

When asked why the complaint was filed at the Makati City Prosecutors Office, he said he does not want the people to suspect a “hometown decision” by the local prosecutors in Bohol. Likewise, he does not want to inconvenience Ramasola who is a resident of Makati. The two other respondents, however, Lim and Dejaresco, are both from the city of Tagbilaran.

The respondents were given time to file their counter-affidavits against the complaints on or before Oct. 26- and it still has to be determined whether it is duly meritorious to proceed with the trial.

As Gov. Yap filed his complaint against social media influencer Ramasola and former Mayor Lim for alleged seditious acts, he also dragged the Bohol Chronicle chair Dejaresco, for allegedly conspiring with the two.

Dejaresco, however, will be filing his counter-affidavit to disprove the charge and allow the normal course of law to run. The same is true to Ramasola and Lim who will be filing their separate counter-affidavits not later than November 4

While “it is the governor’s prerogative to file cases against persons he feels aggrieved by, it is the Bohol Chronicle’s continuing mission to report and comment truthfully, fairly and fearlessly on matters of public concern even if we will be stepping on big toes,” Dejaresco said.

“For the past 67 years, this paper and its sister media enterprises have been the faithful companion of the Boholanos. We will not be cowed to fulfill our sacred duty to the Boholano public as its own mouthpiece and vigilant watchdog in governance and in society. We will prove that the allegations of the governor against my person and this paper are false and trumped-up,” he concluded.