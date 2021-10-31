Of insensitivity, politicking











THERE ARE a HUNDRED REASONS why Boholanos want to come home.

Some, after years of working away from family, ache to feel the warmth of the home’s sala and bedroom. Others want to savor the cheap accommodations made for locals here to keep Tourism heads above water, so to speak.

Still, others want to kiss Old Mama “Happy Birthday”- now turning 94 and she has been a widow for 10 years now. The religious ones want to see their old father priest- confessor- now an aging parish priest of the town. A few others like to sleep on the ancient bed of long ago in the ancestral home and hug the smelly pillow of their youth- which evokes memories of an unforgettable past.

Or one just wants to fulfill a dying wish of a dearly departed loved one who wants her ashes buried alongside the ancestors in the cemetery. The reasons are all very personal to the bones.

Perhaps only a “true” Boholano- born and raised in the province of Dagohoy and Garcia can feel the depths of such feelings- the homing instinct as it were of birds yearning for the old nest.

So, many Boholanos were excited to be home as the province has been placed on a low Alert Level 2. Excitement, however, turned to aghast and then to anger- as the health protocol, they found out, seems to almost be the same as when the Covid-19 was raging at its peak.

Bullied by “killjoys” and “sadists” is the general feeling of Boholanos wanting to come home. Why?

First, there was this directive of Governor Art Yap requiring a Vaccination Certificate coming from a supposed portal vaxcert.doh.gov.ph without the authorities testing the site first. Because if they did, they will realize that it is for the moment strictly for OFWs and its launching for the rest has still to be announced.

Stung by “live” and radio criticism, within hours, the directive was changed into requiring instead the expensive RT-PCR or Saliva test, the cost of which was a one-way ticket from Manila to Panglao. Aside from the hassle of half a day trying to find the right Red Cross office administering to one’s specific needs. Many Red Cross offices in Manila will be closed for November 1 and 2, imagine that.

Still, the suffering Boholanos just grinned and bore this additional expense and aggravation just to be home- many of them for the first time after almost two years.

Then a thunderous murmur across the island in Cebu boomed as thousands were pressed to be home for the traditional observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day with family. Rep. Aris Aumentado, sensing the desperation of many, announced there will be “free RT-PCR tests for Boholanos residing in Cebu.”, coming out from the DOH funds to defray the expenses.

The political instinct of an animal in Gov. Yap came out clearly yesterday when he suddenly executed EO-32 B (hours after Aumentado’s announcement) stating that the RT-PCR and saliva tests won’t be required anymore and instead will be Vaccination Card from accredited institutions will be accepted as passage entry for all fully-vaccinated individuals. (The RT-PCR test requirements remain for those not vaccinated or only halfway vaccinated remain.)

The original imposition of the “S” Pass also showed the markings of one not being totally consulted with all the relevant clusters involved in the BIATF. That, too, was unilaterally dropped yesterday. Boholanos had damned the S Pass as too tedious a process to accomplish because one’s LGU -destination still has to confirm with the BIATF if one’s name is included in the provincial list.

This “shooting from the hips” issuances of EOs pertaining to health protocol can truly be frustrating if one adds this to the burden of what lockdowns had imposed on one’s economic well-being. It is as if this world has already become a prison of rules and rules that change with the drop of the sunset.

All this style of “management by exception” is truly irritating if one adds this to what one Segundo Enclar Romero said on July 27, 2020, in the Inquirerdotnet about “voodoo governors” inventing “metal pipes with plastic shields” attached to a motorbike to provide riders in tandem the same protection given by mere face masks and shields.

This “newfangled” invention has long since been discarded as awkward and dangerous.

Our ardent wish is that -now that we are seeing the ebbing of the Covid threat and the smoothening of the vaccination process, that we no longer add to people’s misery by making insensitivity, politicking and voodooism as part and parcel of otherwise commonplace governance.

Give the people a break (at least)please, if one can not provide a replacement for lost business and livelihood. With timely, well-thought and caring EOs that empathize with Boholano pinings.

After all, these poor folks are just hankering for a few days of respite in a place where their heart is- a place called Home.

