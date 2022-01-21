Classes suspended in Bohol Central suspended due to COVID-19

The Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered the suspension of classes in Bohol public schools from January 24 to 31, 2022 to carry out a health break amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province and the rest of the region.

According to DepEd Bohol School Governance and Operations Division chief Desiderio Deligero, the suspension was ordered by the agency’s regional director Salustiano Jimenez after Bohol was placed under Alert Level 3.

Deligero said the suspension was also implemented as some teachers and students continued to reel from the effects of Typhoon “Odette” such as poor internet service and damaged houses.

“Plus luoy pud tong mga lugar na nabagyohan mao ng timing pud at least mahunong sa atong distribution og retrieval sa mga modules nato,” said Deligero.

However, Deligero clarified that only classes will be suspended as non-teaching work for school personnel will continue.

“Akong iklaro na ang mga school heads, administrators ug mga non-teaching personnel wala silay labot kay wala may suspension of work. Ang amo, trabaho gihapon mi sa mga offices, kadtong lang klase maoy wala,” said Deligero.

Classes will resume on February 7, 2022.

Deligero said the Chinese New Year on February 1, which is a holiday, and a four-day semestral break from February 2 to 5 will follow after the suspension of classes.

The suspension of classes has also been ordered in other parts of Central Visayas due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

In Bohol, there were 756 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF). (R. Tutas)

