2 senators support conversion of Gallares Hospital into multi-specialty medical complex

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

2 senators support conversion of Gallares Hospital into multi-specialty medical complex

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two senators have expressed support for a measure that will convert the almost century-old Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City into a two-locality medical complex that will house improved healthcare facilities.

In a virtual joint committee hearing led by the Senate’s Committee on Health on Tuesday, Senators Sonny Angara and Francis Tolentino noted on record their support for the proposed legislation.  

Senate Bill 2244, which was introduced by Angara in the Senate, is the counterpart of Bohol First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s House Bill No. 10242 which seeks to convert the GCGMH into the Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex (GCGMMC).

Chatto, during the same hearing led by Senate health committee chairman Senator Bong Go, said the measure will improve the hospital’s capabilities and expand its facilities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The GCGMMC will comprise two main facilities, the ambulatory care center in Tagbilaran City, which is the hospital’s original complex, and the multi-specialty care center which is still under construction in Cortes town.

“The multi-specialty center in Cortes is envisioned to house a medical complex that will include modern facilities for critical care, diagnostics, dialysis operating units, in-patient care, among others,” said Chatto.

The veteran lawmaker added that the GCGMMC will establish an “improved” center for infectious diseases and tropical medicine.

It will also house Bohol’s first mental health and behavioral sciences facility.

“Ultimately, the bill aims to greatly improve the medical facilities and services as well ensure accessibility and affordability in healthcare services in the province,” Chatto said.

According to Chatto, the GCGMMC will also help decongest hospitals in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu where some of the region’s top hospitals are located.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The facility is also intended to generate employment for residents in the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“It will open opportunities to Boholano professionals in the medical field including those in medical tourism,” he added.

The GCGMH was established in 1929 and has evolved from an eight-bed provincial hospital into Bohol’s first and only Level 3 Hospital.

Chatto’s bill seeks to further support the hospital’s growth into one of the region’s top health facilities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In September last year, House Bill No. 10242 was approved by the House of Representatives and transmitted to the Senate. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DOH-7 exec says high vax rates curb variant-driven Covid surge

CEBU CITY – Aggressive inoculation of eligible population and compliance with the minimum health standards protect the Central Visayas region…

Ong: Lack of healthcare facilities, workers preventing Level 1 status in Bohol

Lack of healthcare facilities and workers are preventing some provinces including Bohol from being categorized under the more relaxed Alert…

Tagbilaran logs zero new COVID-19 cases for 12th straight day

Tagbilaran City has registered zero new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 days, an official said Tuesday. According to Tagbilaran…

18 Bohol towns log zero COVID-19 cases

Eighteen of the 48 localities in Bohol registered zero active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning, data from the Bohol Inter-Agency…

Active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran down to 15

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City continued its downtrend as it dropped to 15 as of Tuesday…

Tagbilaran vaccinates 220 children aged 5-11 on first day

The Tagbilaran City government inoculated 220 children against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day of its mass rollout of the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply