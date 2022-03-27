2 REPA ‘scammers’ arrested in Baclayon

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives have arrested two women who were allegedly involved in the infamous REPA investment scam, a pyramiding scheme believed to have duped thousands of Boholanos of over P1 billion.

The PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Visayas Field Unit collared suspects Mae Claire Iyog and Precious Ashley Dioso in Baclayon in two successive operations past midnight on Friday, said the arresting team’s leader Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner.

Both women were arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued for their alleged violation of Republic Act No. 8799, or The Securities Regulation Code, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 48 in Tagbilaran City on March 22.

More charges are expected to be filed against both women.

“Sa SEC pa ning na issue dili pa sa estafa pero naay pending nila pero naa sa laing korte mura’g wa pa mo lusot,” said Jamoner.

Iyog and Dioso claimed to only to be resellers and that they report to an administrator in Davao.

“Ang iyang giingon sa amoa is [reseller] ra daw siya pero daghan siya’g nabaligyaan unya naa puy mo baligya na mo remit niya, pero siya naa pa pud siya remit-an. Ang iyang ingon ang ilang pinaka admin sa Davao man daw,” he added.

REPA’s hierarchy includes buyers, resellers and administrators.

According to Jamoner, Iyog and Dioso failed to issue payouts of P5 million and P3 million, respectively, to their buyers.

They were placed under the custody of the Baclayon Police Station pending their efforts to make bail.

The court has set the bail at P126,000 each for their temporary liberty.

Jamoner added that they have six other arrest warrants against alleged REPA scammers including one who has been reported to gone into hiding.

“Naa pay mga mosundo anang duha kay naa na may mga warrant nanggawas,” he said. “Sa walo ka warrant, nadakpan na namo ang duha, ang isa na verify namo nilayas na kadtong na entrap sa NBI sauna.”

Meanwhile, warrants against 30 more individuals allegedly involved in the REPA scam are expected to be issued in the forthcoming weeks. (A. Doydora)