Yap concedes, announces retirement from local politics

One-term governor, Arthur Yap, bade adieu to Capitol reign as Second District Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado’s lead in the gubernatorial race widens up to 173,312-gap as of 12:47 a.m. when election returns transmission reached 94.08 percent.

From 1,621 of 1,723 clustered precincts, Aumentado garnered 438,418 votes, leaving Yap with 265,106 votes.

By 1:02 am, Aumentado’s lead grows further to 175,653 when vote transmission was at 95.07 percent, showing 444,092 votes for Aumentado and 268,439 votes for Yap.

In a Facebook post, Yap announced closure of his involvement in local politics.

“I wish to congratulate Congressman Erico Aristotle Aumentado for winning the gubernatorial race in Bohol. I wish to thank our people for the honor and privilege to have served the province as governor and three-term congressman of the third district. To all who supported me in my political journey, I will forever be grateful to all of you even as I now announce the closure of my involvement in local politics,” part of Yap’s  Facebook post stated.

Aumentado’s runningmate, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member Dionisio Victor Balite, is also leading with 342,838 votes over Yap’s runningmate, Vice-Governor Rene Relamgpagos, who got 306,120 initial votes as of 94.08 percent of the ongoing unofficial counting. (Angeline Valencia)

