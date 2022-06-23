Ex-con shot dead in front of son in Inabanga

A former rape convict who was recently released from prison was shot and killed in front of his 11-year-old son by a still unidentified gunman in Inabanga town on Tuesday afternoon.

Major Cresente Gurrea, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, said victim Celso Celmar, 44, was gardening near his house in Barangay Baogo when the lone assailant shot him at past 4:30 p.m.

“Gi duol siya og usa ka laki kuno na naka-bonnet unya dretso og pusil,” said Gurrea.

Celmar sustained one bullet wound in his face which caused his instantaneous death.

The victim’s son who was left unscathed ran towards a detachment of the Bohol police Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) a kilometer away from the crime scene while the suspect fled towards a forested area.

PMFC troopers were immediately deployed to the area but the suspect was no longer there.

Meanwhile, authorities were unable to determine the type of firearm used to kill the victim as there was no bullet shell found at the crime scene.

According to Gurrea, they wre looking at personal grudge as motive behind the incident.

Investigators were still following up on multiple leads considering that the victim had multiple enemies from before he was incarcerated based on his wife’s testimony.

Gurrea said Celmar was released from the New Bilibid Prison five months ago after serving his sentence for the rape conviction.

“Gi-interview namo tong asawa og naa ba siyay bag-ong gikaaway ang tubag sa asawa na daghan gyud kuno og kontra to iyang bana, daghang atraso sauna na wa ra ma file-e og kaso,” said Gurrea.

He added that Celmar was also an alleged a gun-for-hire but no charges were filed against in relation to any killing.

“Involved ni og patay sauna pero wala lang gyuy igong kaisog tong mga biktima na mo file sa kaso, nahadlok,” he said. (A. Doydora)