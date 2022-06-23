Ex-con shot dead in front of son in Inabanga

Topic |  
2 seconds ago
2 seconds ago

Ex-con shot dead in front of son in Inabanga

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A former rape convict who was recently released from prison was shot and killed in front of his 11-year-old son by a still unidentified gunman in Inabanga town on Tuesday afternoon.

Major Cresente Gurrea, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, said victim Celso Celmar, 44, was gardening near his house in Barangay Baogo when the lone assailant shot him at past 4:30 p.m.

“Gi duol siya og usa ka laki kuno na naka-bonnet unya dretso og pusil,” said Gurrea.  

Celmar sustained one bullet wound in his face which caused his instantaneous death.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The victim’s son who was left unscathed ran towards a detachment of the Bohol police Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) a kilometer away from the crime scene while the suspect fled towards a forested area.

PMFC troopers were immediately deployed to the area but the suspect was no longer there.

Meanwhile, authorities were unable to determine the type of firearm used to kill the victim as there was no bullet shell found at the crime scene.

According to Gurrea, they wre looking at personal grudge as motive behind the incident.

Investigators were still following up on multiple leads considering that the victim had multiple enemies from before he was incarcerated based on his wife’s testimony.

Gurrea said Celmar was released from the New Bilibid Prison five months ago after serving his sentence for the rape conviction.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Gi-interview namo tong asawa og naa ba siyay bag-ong gikaaway ang tubag sa asawa na daghan gyud kuno og kontra to iyang bana, daghang atraso sauna na wa ra ma file-e og kaso,” said Gurrea.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He added that Celmar was also an alleged a gun-for-hire but no charges were filed against in relation to any killing.

“Involved ni og patay sauna pero wala lang gyuy igong kaisog tong mga biktima na mo file sa kaso, nahadlok,” he said. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP seized 17 firearms amid gun ban, says spox

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has recorded a total of 14 election gun ban violations in the province during…

LTO relents, delivers license plates to Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Under an intense public barrage of criticism…

17 ‘Odette’-hit LGUs in Bohol, Cebu get rice from Japan gov’t

CEBU CITY – Seventeen localities in Cebu and Bohol provinces that were hit by Typhoon Odette last December benefitted from the…

Massive vote buying mars campaign period

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Massive vote-buying marred the campaign period of…

800 cops to be deployed to Bohol for election security

An estimated 800 police personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be deployed to Bohol to help maintain…

Almost 68M Filipinos fully vaxxed; 13M get boosters shots

MANILA – The Philippines has administered 146,869,397 doses of coronavirus vaccines nationwide, with 67,911,464 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated, according to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply