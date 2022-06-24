Jane Yap to hold oath-taking without fanfare

Tagbilaran City Mayor-elect Jane Yap will hold her inauguration without fanfare as she we will be sworn into office at the City Hall on June 29, making her the first ever woman to assume the highest government post in the city.

City Administrator Cathy Torremocha said Yap will take oath at the mayor’s office with just her family and other city officials in attendance at 1 p.m.

“It will be simple but meaningful,” said Torremocha.

Vice Mayor-elect Adam Jala and the 10 councilors of the city will also take their oath of office during the same event.

Following the oathtaking, a formal turnover of responsibilities and documents to the new administration will be conducted.

Officials traditionally take their oath of office on June 30 but Yap will hold hers a day earlier.

Torremocha said the advanced inauguration was set to make way for the oathtaking of provincial government officials at the Bohol Cultural Center on June 30 which Yap will attend.

Yap will also hold a ceremonial oathtaking before the public during the city’s 56th Charter Day commemoration on July 1.

According to Torremocha, Governor-elect Aris Aumentado will lead the oathtaking of the city officials including Yap during the celebration at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium.

Yap will be replacing her husband Baba Yap who has reached the three-term limit for local elected officials. (RT)

