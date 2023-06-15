Cebu, Manila firms eye takeover of power distribution in Bohol Light-served areas

Several firms have expressed interest in taking over the power distribution in areas currently covered by the Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) whose franchise is set to expire in 2025, Governor Aris Aumentado said Wednesday.

According to Aumentado, the Villar Group, Vivant Renewable Energy Corporation, Mactan Electric Company, Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Aboitiz Power Corporation are eying to replace BLCI, a privately owned company of which the Provincial Government of Bohol has a 30-percent stake.

“Interesado gyud sila sa Bohol na mag invest og power. Willing sila tungod kay ang Bohol Light’s franchise is about to expire so willing sila mo take over sa management sa Bohol Light tungod kay naa tay 30 percent share sa maong kompanya,” Aumentado said.

Aumentado noted that an ordinance is already being crafted in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) to ensure that the province’s needs will be met by the next distribution utility that will cater to the areas currently served by BLCI which includes Tagbilaran City.

“Mao ng magcreate ta og ordinance na mao niya among ipa-approve na mao niy basis sa pagpili. Ato ning gibuhat aron makapili na gyud ta og angayan ba gyud e-renew ang Bohol Light or kinahanglanon ba na mokuha og laing company,” said Aumentado.

The first-term governor added that they will prioritize companies that would be able to impose lower electricity rates and would be willing to offer more shares to the provincial government or higher than its 30-percent stake in BLCI.

“Mao na ang usa sa mga categories na kung ma fulfill nila makaingon ta na good ang ilang offer,” he said.

The provincial government is also looking for a distribution utility (DU) that would commit to purchasing renewable energy as its main source of power.

According to Aumentado, such commitment would entice renewable energy firms to build power-generation plants in the island-province with the assurance that their production would be the priority source of the local DUs.

“If you buy power from renewable energy and you will commit na mao na inyong paliton, then you are good, especially kung ang investor sa renewable energy maoy ilang priority na ilang e-purchase ang power para maka sustain ta ug maka-enganyo ta og big players na mo invest diri tungod kay ang power distributor mo palit sa ilang production,” said Aumentado.

Aumentado said the government will also prefer offers from firms that would be able to commit to addressing the perennial problem on the so-called “spaghetti wires” in various parts of the province particularly in Tagbilaran City.

“Kani leverage nato ni karon para naa tay ika-deal nila na pabor sa probinsya, na pabor sa mga Bol-anon,” he said.

Earlier, SP assistant floor leader Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. filed an ordinance containing the stipulations initially proposed by the Office of the Governor.

In addition to the factors raised by Aumentado, the proposed ordinance also seeks to prohibit DUs from sourcing their power from coal-fired power plants.

It also bars DUs from increasing their regular electricity rates in the event that their original sources become unavailable forcing them to get supply from the local diesel plants or other power-generating facilities.

Abapo’s poposed measure is undergoing deliberations at the committee level. (A. Doydora)