BCRC named media partner for 2024 TBTK

Topic |  
August 15, 2023
August 15, 2023

BCRC named media partner for 2024 TBTK

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp,. (BCRC) will be the media partner during the holding of the 2024 Tigum Bol-anon sa Tibook Kalibutan (TBTK).in July next year.

A memorandum of agreement was inked  with the organizers of the Tigum Bola-non sa Tibook Kalibutan (TBTK), the Confederation of Boholanos in the United States and Canada (CONBUSAC) and the management of Bohol’s twin media.

The selection as media partner designates The Bohol Chronicle,  DYRD-AM and Kiss 102.3fFM and its social media platforms as the official medium of information related to next year’s big event.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Signatories of the MOA were Dr. Disi Yap, TBTK president, Dr. Rhine Pamaong, CONBUSAC president and Peter Dejaresco BCRC chairman.

The choice of BCRC as the media partner  being the media outfit with the biggest reach of audiences particularly in the social media.

The three  media outfits with  their corresponding social media platforms will render its utmost service in disseminating information of the forthcoming TBTK

This global homecoming of balikbayans to be hosted in the province comes every three years as the United States and Canada will have their turn one after the other.

It may be recalled that then  Tourism Secretary Dick Gorden wanted other provinces to adopt the holding of TBTK as it gathers during the month of July class and family reunions.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Charges filed vs ASF violators in Bohol

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh)…

Boholano named PNP West Mindanao director

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholano graduate of the Philippine Military…

Buenavista PNP chief in hot water for shooting 50-year-old dead

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The chief of the Philippine National Police…

‘Water Alliance’ files graft vs 7 officials; Chatto’s suspension sought

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Bohol Clean Water Alliance (BCWA), in…

DA confirms African Swine Fever cases in Pilar

The more than a dozen hogs which were culled after testing positive for an unknown viral disease in Pilar last…

SK chairman nabbed in Mabini drug bust

A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested for alleged sale…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply