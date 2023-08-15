BCRC named media partner for 2024 TBTK

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp,. (BCRC) will be the media partner during the holding of the 2024 Tigum Bol-anon sa Tibook Kalibutan (TBTK).in July next year.

A memorandum of agreement was inked with the organizers of the Tigum Bola-non sa Tibook Kalibutan (TBTK), the Confederation of Boholanos in the United States and Canada (CONBUSAC) and the management of Bohol’s twin media.

The selection as media partner designates The Bohol Chronicle, DYRD-AM and Kiss 102.3fFM and its social media platforms as the official medium of information related to next year’s big event.

Signatories of the MOA were Dr. Disi Yap, TBTK president, Dr. Rhine Pamaong, CONBUSAC president and Peter Dejaresco BCRC chairman.

The choice of BCRC as the media partner being the media outfit with the biggest reach of audiences particularly in the social media.

The three media outfits with their corresponding social media platforms will render its utmost service in disseminating information of the forthcoming TBTK

This global homecoming of balikbayans to be hosted in the province comes every three years as the United States and Canada will have their turn one after the other.

It may be recalled that then Tourism Secretary Dick Gorden wanted other provinces to adopt the holding of TBTK as it gathers during the month of July class and family reunions.