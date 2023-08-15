Boholano named PNP West Mindanao director

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) was designated to head the Area Police Command – Western Mindanao (APC-WM).

Major General Jonnel Estomo who is from Panglao will supervise police operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Earlier this year, Estomo was included in the shortlist of probable designates to be appointed as PNP chief.

His designation was announced Friday by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Estomo replaces Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. who bowed out of the service on Thursday, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Before his reassignment, Estomo served as the chief of the PNP’s Directorate for Plans (DPL).

The Boholano military officer also served as chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol), National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Estomo is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992.