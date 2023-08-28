‘Bohol Water’ rates still among lowest despite hike

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol Water Utilities, Inc. announced earlier that water rates under their service areas have increased following the approval by the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

BWUI authorities however, stressed that despite this increase, they charge one of the lowest water rates compared to all water suppliers hereabouts.

The increase came just now, after six years when the last water rate hike was implemented by BWUI.

According to its Notice to its consumers, “Please be informed that pursuant to the decision of NWRB dated March 13, 2023, under Case No. 23-3528, granting approval to BWUI the following provisional tariff rates.”

Under the residential/institutional bracket the rates are: from zero-5 cubic meters (with ½” meter), P100 minimum consumption; 6-10 cu.m. — P20/cu.m.; 11-20 cu.m. — P23.60/cu.m.; 21-30cu.m. — P28.80; 31-40 cu.m. — P41.10/cu.m.; and over 40 cu.m. — P44.90/cum.

For commercial/industrial consumption with one-inch size of meter: from zero-15cu.m. — P1,107 minimum; 16-30cu.m. — P75/cu.m.; 31-500cu.m. — P76.20/cu.m.; 501-1,000cu.m. —- P77.40/cu.m.; and over 1,000 cu.m. —

P78.60/cu.m.

And bulk water supply with meter size of 1” to 4” is pegged at P30/cu.m.

For instance, a water user consumed P50 cu.m. (present reading: 1,662 minus previous reading of 1,612 cu.m. equals 50 cu.m. consumed) now costs the subscriber P1,584.00. This account (of the same consumption) used to pay

below P800.00 prior to the increase.

“The NWRB Economic Regulatory Framework allows tariff adjustment every five years, it has been more than six years since BWUI adjusted its tariff in November 2016. These new water rates will be implemented starting August 01, 2023 billing.”

BWUI advises its consumers to take conservation measures. For more information, contact 0917-720-8672 or 412-0210 or 412-3154. Or (local 602 customer services. (rvo)