‘Slow motion’ on drug rehab center

SLOW MOTION is for turtles- it has no place in government. Not especially when it comes to the solution to the “drug problem”.

President Bongbong Marcos has reversed the punitive and violent anti-drug campaign of the past in favor of drug rehabilitation. Why indeed kill a drug user- especially a breadwinner- so cops will earn their spurs at the headquarters? It’s the equivalent of bombing an entire house to kill a rat.

BBM is in favor of drug rehabilitation of addicts, believing the problem can be partly medical and must be addressed as such.

No doubt, drug resurgence is thick not just in Bohol but nationwide. Here, almost every other week, we hear of drug buy busts and the like- what about the unreported ones? We cannot deny this, any more than one can deny that Monday follows Sunday.

Just recently, the news reported the P3.4 M shabu bust in Cortes-confirming further the resurgence. But it doesn’t mean we have to resort to EJKs and tokhang once again. That is not the only way home.

No one has a right to take anyone’s life- that is, precisely, why even the death penalty was abolished

The need for the establishment of a Drug Rehabilitation Center, therefore, is a “must” here. The recent brutal killing here of an aging 50-year-old nurse by a drug-dependent right in the hospital dramatizes that need. Why a rehab?

It is public knowledge that the drug addiction situation now is a kind of “revolving door” setup. An arrested addict is subsequently released through the infamous plea-bargaining agreement- and almost always he goes back to his addiction. Like a thirsty goat to his water. A recidivist- a repeat offender.

A Rehabilitation Center gives a fighting chance that the vice does not recur since the addicts get professional guidance and medicine while moving out of their pitiful state of addiction.

While everyone is fighting for their individual share in the government budget, they seem to be conveniently forgetting perhaps a certain “structure” in Cortes town, heretofore, called a “white elephant” (that serves no purpose) but which can be ideal for a drug center. But do not take our word for it.

A retired drug rehab executive from Makati recently inspected the compound and categorized it as an “excellent” place for such a center. There are two separate buildings for men and women complete with sleeping quarters, dining a counseling room, and well-appointed restrooms.

The compound has a multi-purpose covered court and assessment rooms in separate buildings. The compound is amply safeguarded by a high fence. Plus, an emergency generator is in place to answer blackouts. So, what more is needed, Watson?

Warm bodies to serve as staff of the center. We learned that the structure was already completed during the incumbency of the former governor Art Yap but no budgetary supplement for manpower was structured. If the place is not in operation soon, it can become dilapidated and be more expensive to recondition.

Amid flourishing shabu, Gov, Aris Aumentado also wants the rehab center. That is why, it is truly disgusting how slow the government can move even with the basic infrastructure already in place.

The problem seems to be with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan which is still stuck with the flimsy issue of being in a deadlock of whether calling the center “built for youth offenders” or a “drug rehab center”. Like singing the right song at the wrong time. Much ado about nothing- a waste of government time and attention.

What was it that Shakespeare said about “what’s in a name?”

For goodness’ sake, that compound has been in place- and three years in the Yap administration and 2 years in Aumentado’s, and no manpower complement has been budgeted for five years. Get serious with your jobs, ladies and gentlemen. People will never understand the snail’s pace of government officials and – especially when accompanied by their tearful public condemnation of drug proliferation. Something does not fit here, Watson.

Being the “father” of the province, we enjoin Governor Aumentado to use his alternative mix of gentle persuasion and the decisive stick to push these legislators to act faster than the proverbial turtle. Otherwise, the drug problem- like the proverbial monkey- will win the race and laugh all the way to the bank.

SOMETHING ABOUT THE ROBREDOS

NOW, THIS HAS NOTHING to do with politics. After all, former VP Leni Robredo is not running for a national post but as mayor of Naga City.

Mark it- she is not even a paid public official today. But at the height of the storm Kristine, Leni was chest-deep in floodwaters, helping deliver emergency goods and rescuing people in Naga City. As a senior citizen, Leni braved the possibility of incurring floodwater-borne diseases to give of herself to others.

No, she had no PR men with her. Citizens just took photos on their cellphones and spread the word- edified by the selfless character of the woman who did not become president.

The next morning- after the posts became viral- Leni’s “Angat Buhay Foundation” received P12-Million in donations from inspired citizens. The foundation was founded by Leni on the first day when she became “Citizen Leni” as she exited from her vice presidency in July 2022. It is meant to help the poor fight poverty and help during pandemics and disasters.

Public service is in Leni’s DNA, and even before entering politics, as a lawyer, she provided free legal aid to the poor and marginalized so that their grievances could be heard. As a politician congressperson and vice president- on weekends when official cars cannot be used, Leni commuted through public transportation to get to and from Bicol to Manila to visit her family.

On the other hand, so much has been told about anecdotes and beautiful stories about her late husband, former Naga mayor and DILG secretary Jessie Robredo who died in a plane crash.

One tale has it that one Saturday night, it rained awfully bad in Naga. The rains brought mud and flooded the surroundings of their church in Naga.

The next Sunday dawn, at 5:30, Mayor Jessie, in his shorts and famous chinelas, walked alone to the church area, and using a hard broom and stick, cleaned all the mud in order to create a pathway leading to the entrance of the church- so that the believers could hear Mass and pray adoration to God.

Jessie was well-loved by his constituents -a prime example of a good LGU leader that President Noynoy Aquino appointed him as his Secretary of the DILG.

Makes us wonder why the good have to die so young and the deserving sometimes do not get to be President. Only God has the answer. Shalom!

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com