Ocean Jet adds new fastcraft for Tagbilaran-Cebu route

Ocean Jet 998. Photo: via Laag ni Markee

Ocean Jet has launched its newest vessel that will ply the busy Tagbilaran-Cebu route.

Gene Lastimado, Ocean Jet’s operations manager, said the vessel named Ocean Jet 988 had its maiden voyage on Tuesday.

It is Ocean Jet’s 12th vessel built locally by Mandaue-based shipbuilder, Golden Dragon Fastcraft Builder, Inc.

It is powered by two Cummins marine diesel engines which have a total output of 3,500 horsepower, making it capable of achieving speeds beyond 25 knots.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lastimado, the fastcraft has a capacity of 347 passengers.

“Actually 357 ang capacity pero gihimong 347 kay ang atong bagahe nanaman sa sulod mao gi bawasan og 10 ka linkuranan,” said Lastimado.

He said Ocean Jet 988 will replace another vessel which will be made a reserve vessel for the same route.

Starting on Friday, Ocean Jet will be offering 13 roundtrips between Tagbilaran City and Cebu City. (RT)