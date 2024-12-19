Ocean Jet adds new fastcraft for Tagbilaran-Cebu route

Topic |  
December 19, 2024
December 19, 2024

Ocean Jet adds new fastcraft for Tagbilaran-Cebu route

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Ocean Jet 998. Photo: via Laag ni Markee

Ocean Jet has launched its newest vessel that will ply the busy Tagbilaran-Cebu route.

Gene Lastimado, Ocean Jet’s operations manager, said the vessel named Ocean Jet 988 had its maiden voyage on Tuesday.

It is Ocean Jet’s 12th vessel built locally by Mandaue-based shipbuilder, Golden Dragon Fastcraft Builder, Inc.

It is powered by two Cummins marine diesel engines which have a total output of 3,500 horsepower, making it capable of achieving speeds beyond 25 knots.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Lastimado, the fastcraft has a capacity of 347 passengers.

“Actually 357 ang capacity pero gihimong 347 kay ang atong bagahe nanaman sa sulod mao gi bawasan og 10 ka linkuranan,” said Lastimado.

He said Ocean Jet 988 will replace another vessel which will be made a reserve vessel for the same route.

Starting on Friday, Ocean Jet will be offering 13 roundtrips between Tagbilaran City and Cebu City. (RT) 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LWI-Richli slams Loboc LGU for ‘indirect harassment’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Loctob Water Inc. (LWI), a subsidiary…

Primelectric to take over Bohol Light this year

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Primelectric announced that they started the transition…

Jpark Island Resort Alona opens in Bohol

The country’s premier 5-star resort brand, Jpark Island Resorts and Waterparks, formally opened yesterday its newest addition to the chain,…

BSP shuts down Cooperative Bank of Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has…

Bohol resorts, hotels fully booked for Holy Week break

Just days ahead of the Lenten break, rooms and accommodations of resorts and hotels here in Bohol are now fully-booked.…

Loboc floating restos to increase cruise rates

Floating restaurants cruising the Loboc River will be raising its rates effective April 1, 2024. An advisory released by the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply