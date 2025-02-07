Bohol Light: a new era of customer-centric service

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tagbilaran City buzzed with excitement on Monday as Bohol Light Company, Inc. unveiled a refreshed brand identity, symbolizing its commitment to a brighter future for the people of Bohol.

The new logo, a vibrant representation of energy, sustainability, and innovation, marks a turning point for the company. It promises a renewed dedication to providing reliable and efficient power for the island’s vibrant community.

“This is more than just a new logo,” said Bohol Light President and CEO Roel Castro during his address. “It embodies the heart of Bohol Light: serving Tagbilaran with unwavering dedication for the past 25 years and the next 25 years and beyond. This new face, this new vigor, will fuel our efforts to deliver the best and better service to our customers.”

“However, the logo is just a visual part of it. What’s more important is what goes with it. We promise that with the new Bohol Light, we will focus our efforts on our consumers and stakeholders in the areas where we serve,” Castro added.

The new logo, featuring a new color palette and symbolizing Bohol Light’s essential role in the island’s life, is designed to evoke trust, innovation, and sustainability. The accompanying Bauhaus font adds a modern touch, reflecting the company’s commitment to progress and a brighter future for Bohol.

The event, attended by Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, Mayor Jane Yap, and community leaders, showcased the shared vision for a brighter Bohol.

Governor Aumentado spoke of the rebranding as a “renewal of commitment” to Bohol Light’s customers. “Under the leadership of Primelectric Holdings, Inc., Bohol Light is securing a brighter future for all Boholanos. We are modernizing power distribution facilities and addressing the island’s energy needs to power economic growth and cater to a growing demand for electricity.”

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap echoed the sentiment of a shared vision.

“Tagbilaran City is committed to working hand-in-hand with Bohol Light, and together with our neighboring towns, we will ensure that every Boholano feels the impact of this progress. Your new brand tagline, ‘Panuga para sa Tanan, Kalipay sa Tanan’ [Light for Everyone, Joy for Everyone], reflects our collective vision for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

Bohol Light mentioned some of their customer-welfare-driven initiatives, like a 24/7 Helpline and Control Center, where consumers can get the assistance they need anytime or night with a standby quick response team. Whether it’s a power outage, a billing question, or just needing information, the system operations and dedicated teams are ready to help.