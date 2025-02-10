House panel OKs Bohol Light franchise

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises has approved House Bill No. 10888.

Authored by Bohol representatives Cong. Edgar Chatto, Cong. Vanessa Aumentado and Cong. Alexie Tutor, the measure seeks to grant a 25-year legislative franchise for Bohol Light to acquire, establish, operate, and maintain, for commercial purposes and in the public interest, a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to end users in Tagbilaran City, Province of Bohol.

The proposed legislation was approved during a committee hearing presided over by chair Cong. Gus Tambunting last February 5, 2025.

All three solons were in attendance during the committee hearing along with Roel Castro, Bohol Light president and CEO as well as Atty. Handel Lagunay, Provincial Legal Officer.

It can be recalled that Bohol Light through SALCON shared ownership of 70% along with 30% by the Provincial Government in a joint venture agreement undertaken back in 2000 with Chatto as then vice governor.

Primelectric Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Razon-led More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE POWER) took over the 70% ownership last year.

Bohol Light’s current franchise, granted by the National Electrification Commission, expires this coming October.