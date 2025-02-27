Alturas welcomes SM in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Alturas Group of Companies, owner and operator of Island City Mall, Alturas Mall, Alta Citta and Plaza Marcela, welcomes the opening of SM in Tagbilaran City.

A public statement was issued yesterday in time for the scheduled ground breaking of SM this week.

In a public statement, the pioneer mall operator in the province said: “We warmly welcome the arrival of SM Mall in Tagbilaran, marking a new chapter in the vibrant growth of Bohol. The addition of a major retail hub like SM brings fresh opportunities, enhanced consumer choices, and a boost to our local economy. “

When we initially established our first store in Bohol way back in 1973, we were graciously welcomed by the local community, and that spirit of collaboration helped us thrive. After 50 years in Bohol, we extend that same warm welcome to SM, confident that their presence will contribute positively to Tagbilaran’s progress and development.

As proud members of Bohol’s commercial community, we look forward to working together, growing together, and ensuring that Bohol remains a dynamic and thriving destination for both residents and visitors.

“Welcome to Tagbilaran, SM Mall, and to all future partners in Bohol’s progress!”