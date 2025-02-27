LTO Bohol to revise car inspection policy

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will revise the memorandum on the “No Manual and Visual Inspection” policy for vehicles in all LTO district and extension offices in Bohol.

This was confirmed by the LTO in a meeting with the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tagbilaran City.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary, Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, during a meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry led by Councilor Nick Besas, assured that they will amend the memorandum on “No Manual and Visual Inspection” for vehicles in all LTO district and extension offices in Bohol, which has served as the pilot area for the policy.

In front of the committee, which was attended by LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario, LTO-Tagbilaran District Office Head Yvonne Auza, and John Albert Uy from the Tagbilaran Vehicle Inspection Center (TaVIC), Mendoza did not provide specific details on what changes would be made to the memorandum. However, he assured that the revisions would happen, acknowledging the complaints raised by Boholanos.

Mendoza explained that LTO district and extension offices do not have the capacity to inspect vehicles for roadworthiness, which is why the agency partnered with Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs) that are capable of performing such tasks.

He further stated that the agency’s goal in collaborating with PMVICs is to ensure more thorough vehicle inspections, as they are concerned about the increasing number of road accidents, not only in Bohol but also in other provinces and cities.

Mendoza also clarified that the same policy is being implemented in the province of Marinduque and is planned to be rolled out in other provinces as well.

He assured that he will relay the complaints of the Boholanos to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and, if the public is indeed facing difficulties with the policy, they are prepared to suspend it.

Several city legislators and PETC operators are expecting Mendoza to fulfill his promise of revising the memorandum by Monday.